Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 9,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,565,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,237,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,072,595 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $272,891,000 after buying an additional 2,046,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,469,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $66,597,000 after buying an additional 1,243,150 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.93. 9,129,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.