Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Down 11.1% in April

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 10,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.52.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535,067 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 23.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,990,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 192,102 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 595,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 6,288,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,986. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.