Target (TGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target (NYSE:TGT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Target to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TGT opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.63. Target has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

