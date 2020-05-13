Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,900 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after buying an additional 24,877 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,749,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.81. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $105.33.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

