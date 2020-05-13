Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 36,505 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 158.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $227.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.95 and a 200-day moving average of $242.34. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.71.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

