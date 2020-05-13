Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.22% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.2% in the first quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 457.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 71,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

