Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.51 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after buying an additional 961,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after buying an additional 227,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock opened at $123.57 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 185.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

