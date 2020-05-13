Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 749,949 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 425.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,949 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,067 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,484,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

