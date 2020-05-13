Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 360,418 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360,418 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of AFLAC worth $14,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 10.1% during the first quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after purchasing an additional 189,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $350,139,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in AFLAC by 19.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after purchasing an additional 949,353 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.51.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

