Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 50,916 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,916 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.34% of HollyFrontier worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

HFC opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

