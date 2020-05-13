Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 68,389 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,389 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Incyte worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Incyte by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Incyte by 1,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 20,908.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,090 shares of company stock worth $3,236,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.25.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

