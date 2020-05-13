Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Short Interest Update

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,420,105 shares of company stock worth $119,462,439. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,353,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 55.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 999,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,630. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The firm had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $98.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.