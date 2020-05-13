Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Short Interest Update

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,200 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 338,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tennant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Tennant alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 54.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.49. 122,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,149. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.