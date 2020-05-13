TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Announces Earnings Results

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.86 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Shares of TESS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 95,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,435. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TESS. TheStreet downgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

