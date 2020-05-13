Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.0% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.07. 4,652,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,592,548. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

