Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the April 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,704,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.90. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $166,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.04.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

