The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Retirement Network

Retirement Network increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Retirement Network’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 418,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Surevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 165,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,848,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

