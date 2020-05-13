The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $69.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.27 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,348,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,114 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.