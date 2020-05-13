The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.04 million, a P/E ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.73. The Providence Service has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $367.29 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Providence Service during the first quarter worth $6,545,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter worth about $6,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 45,429 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 460.3% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 36,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRSC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

