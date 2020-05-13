The Voyager Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.13 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, Cobinhood and AirSwap. The Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.02040894 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00173377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Binance, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bithumb, AirSwap, IDEX, Radar Relay, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

