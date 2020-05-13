TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given New $140.00 Price Target at CIBC

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Shares of TMXXF stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.13. 2,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

