Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of TSEM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 228,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,877. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 703,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 14,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 81,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 56,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

