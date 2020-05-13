Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,892 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the average daily volume of 607 call options.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. 4,475,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,313. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.64%.

In other news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,848. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,678.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,277.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

