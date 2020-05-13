TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,116,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.30% of TransGlobe Energy worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGA shares. ValuEngine lowered TransGlobe Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of TGA opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

