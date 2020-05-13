TRAXIA (TM2) Hits Market Cap of $9,934.57

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin and LATOKEN. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $9,934.57 and approximately $172.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.02041765 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00076713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00173288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00040248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

