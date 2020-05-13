Trellus Management Company LLC Buys 12,900 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for 2.1% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 87.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 223,888 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 104,486 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,621 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 27,787 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 28.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 150,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 33,547 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. 2,191,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.05 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $139,997.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

