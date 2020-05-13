Trellus Management Company LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,949 shares during the period. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals comprises about 1.9% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.63% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EIGR traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 811,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,726. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $310.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIGR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.34.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.