Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Given New $1.60 Price Target at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from $2.25 to $1.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trilogy International Partners from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS TLLYF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412. Trilogy International Partners has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

