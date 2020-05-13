Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 132.02% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Trilogy International Partners stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. 39,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,412. Trilogy International Partners has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

