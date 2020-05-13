TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 818,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 637.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 194,768 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 274,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 719,976 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $146.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.16 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

