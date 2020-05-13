Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.13% from the company’s previous close.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.97. The company has a current ratio of 29.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,879,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock worth $7,240,298 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

