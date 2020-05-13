TVA Group (TSE:TVA) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TVA Group in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get TVA Group alerts:

TVA Group (TSE:TVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$164.20 million for the quarter.

TVA Group has a 52-week low of C$2.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.93.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc (TVA Group) is a Canada-based communications company. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production, Magazines, and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. In the Broadcasting & Production segment, it creates, produces and broadcasts entertainment, information and public affairs programming; distributes audiovisual products and films, and is engaged in commercial production.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.