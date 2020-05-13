Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.45.

TWLO opened at $190.29 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $197.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average of $106.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

