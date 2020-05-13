Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Update

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $3,103,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4,229.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 310,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 302,847 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,392. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

