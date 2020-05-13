UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,949. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 86,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $4,142,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,463,525.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,689. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

