UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of UDR worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in UDR by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.19. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.30 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. UDR’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,800 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

