Ulord 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,414.00 (UT)

Ulord (CURRENCY:UT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Ulord coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, LBank and Kucoin. Ulord has a market cap of $335,590.33 and approximately $11,414.00 worth of Ulord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ulord has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ulord alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.02052614 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00087237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00173883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00040531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ulord Coin Profile

Ulord’s total supply is 168,826,340 coins and its circulating supply is 71,328,694 coins. The official website for Ulord is ulord.one. Ulord’s official Twitter account is @UlordChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ulord Coin Trading

Ulord can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ulord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ulord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ulord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ulord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ulord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.