Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -4.28

News headlines about Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Under Armour earned a media sentiment score of -4.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Under Armour’s score:

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.73.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.