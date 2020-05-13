UNICORN Token Price Tops $0.0006 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $62,281.26 and approximately $222,565.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

