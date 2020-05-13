United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €32.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UTDI. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €47.20 ($54.88) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($33.60) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.15 ($42.03).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UTDI opened at €34.52 ($40.14) on Wednesday. United Internet has a 52 week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52 week high of €36.73 ($42.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.33.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.