UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,472,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,589. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

