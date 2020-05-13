UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 472,716 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,854,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 46,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

NYSE:UNH traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,674. The company has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.91 and its 200-day moving average is $275.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.