Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Down 15.2% in April

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,600 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 451,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 3.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Universal by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 15.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

UVV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 145,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,710. Universal has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.