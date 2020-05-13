Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. 1,571,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,882. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

