Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Short Interest Update

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 117,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. Valvoline has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

