VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,593% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,042.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. 29,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

