Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Focused Wealth Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33,313.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 924,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $31,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 35,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. 17,269,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,678,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

