Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,224 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 32,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,649.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 247,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,269,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678,990. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

