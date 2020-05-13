Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $103,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20,857.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455,033 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $502,461,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.74. 5,598,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.