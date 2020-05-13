Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 454.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.35. 4,864,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day moving average is $153.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

